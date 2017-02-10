Northampton residents slam plans for concert floodlights on cricket ground

Residents from Abington have objected to floodlights being used for a prolonged period of time on the Northamptonshire County Cricket Ground.

Plans have been submitted to allow the existing floodlights to be used for 20 days for cricket matches and two days for staging concerts.

Floodlight plans

One woman "strongly" opposes as she claims parking becomes restricted to residents on match days.

She said: "As a family with a young baby, not being able to park close to home due to match goers can become very distressing. I have also put forward my support for permit parking in this area for that very reason.

"Number two, the flood lights are not the issue, it is, in fact, the noise level. The commentary can be extremely loud along with booming music which for my family and others along this road I don't feel is fair.

"20 days of this I feel is excessive and disrupts not only my child but plenty of other children's sleep. I feel the noise level goes beyond acceptable for the regularity of the matches that are held here.

"These are my reasons for objecting to the proposal I feel very strongly about this as it causes stress and anxiety to myself and my family."

Another resident dubbed the planning application as "unpopular" with residents.

He said: "As a GP, I have witnessed first hand the devastating effect noise and light pollution can have on vulnerable groups such as the elderly, but some of whom may well be in our midst but without a voice to speak out about their misery.

"The gradual erosion of this unpopular initial planning consent must be halted."