Northampton residents say 'no' to £35-a-year parking permit in car-crammed area

An MP's survey that asked residents in a congested area of Northampton whether they wanted to adopt a parking permit scheme has returned a resounding "no" vote.

In total, 1,086 people took part in the poll in Abington area during December and January.

The survey, carried out by the office of Northampton North MP Michael Ellis saw just over 62 per cent vote against a permit scheme.

Mr Ellis said: "The issue of parking in Abington has long been one of concern to many Abington residents.

"Recently, a number of residents have enquired as to the possibility of introducing a Permit Parking Scheme in Abington.

"I have taken the suggestion on board and carried out this survey to see if residents across Abington would welcome such a scheme.

"As the results show, the clear majority of residents polled do not wish to see a permit scheme in the area.

"I am pleased with the high amount of public interest and participation in this survey and glad to have been able to help bring attention onto this issue.”

The permit scheme would have seen residents required to pay £35-a-year to ensure they can park in a hatched bay by their home on permit holders would be fined for parking in the bays and there would be additional charges for extra permits per-household.

Non-permit holders would have faced fines for parking in restricted bays.



Mr Ellis says he has informed Northamptonshire County Council's highways department of the result.