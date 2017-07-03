Northampton resident fined more than £800 for breaching community protection notice

A Northampton resident has been fined more than £800 for allowing waste to build up outside her home.

On Thursday, June 22, Northampton Magistrates Court fined Miss Victoria Gould for not complying with a community protection notice rafter rubbish was left to build up at her property in Overstone Lodge.

Victoria Gould, who lives on Entwood Drive, was fined £500 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £50 and legal and remedial costs of £383.

Councillor Mike Hallam, the council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “The council is committed to keeping our communities safe and clean.

“On top of routine monitoring carried out by the environmental protection team, we investigate any areas of concern. Where possible we try to resolve any issues directly with those concerned but will take action if the problems persist.”

Northampton Borough Council asks for any residents needing advice about the disposal of waste to call the environmental health team on 0300 330 7000.

In addition, anyone concerned about a particular premise is also urged to get in touch.