Northampton real ale pub staff rewarded for sales success

Staff from Northampton pub The Malt Shovel Tavern found themselves on the other side of the counter when they took part in a celebration evening for Oakham Ales.

Pub staff of the hostelries who had achieved sales of 75 or more barrels -over 21,000 pints - of Oakham Ales were honoured at the Brewery Tap in Peterborough.

Despite a change in management, the pub still stocks the ales, and brewery managing director Adrian Posnett said: “We’ve had a great relationship with the Malt Shovel Tavern for a long time. Mike and Roz have retired after years of great service running the place and I’d like to thank them for their years of devotion to their customers, and being so good to work with.”

The top teams were treated to food and a selection of Oakham’s award winning brews, such as Inferno.