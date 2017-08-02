Northampton radio star Bernie Keith takes the stage at Edinburgh Fringe Festival with new one-man comedy show

Northampton morning-radio favourite Bernie Keith debuted his national stand-up comedy career at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival last night.

His new show, "Life Without Sat Nav", premiered at the Gilded Balloon Tevoit theatre yesterday (August 2) and is billed for another 35 nights.

Bernie has taken a break from his BBC Northampton 9am show but will be returning to the airwaves on August 7 and will be broadcasting from Scotland.

Ahead of his first gig yesterday, Bernie said: "I'm terrified. I've been having nervous poos all week.

"I've had a few practice runs but this will be first live performance. I'm much more comfortable with radio where I don't have people staring at me.

"I've had lots of people sending me love from Northampton over Facebook. When I read that, it makes such a difference and puts me at ease again."

"Life Without Sat Nav" is a one-hour show about Bernie's life story after 30 years in the entertainment business, and was inspired by having his autograph returned by a fan one day who mistook him for someone else.

It comes after tour of his show in 2016, "An Evening With Bernie Keith," which sold out at the Derngate in hours.

Bernie said: "It's quite strange walking around a city in Scotland and seeing eight-foot promotional posters of yourself.

"The show is made up of routines I've used in Northamptonshire. If I ever tour again in the county, I'll have to come up with something new.

"Part of my show involves a lot of shea butter toilet paper, but the supermarket I ordered it from has sent me plain. I've now got to search Edinburgh for 24 packs of the stuff."

Keith presents the BBC Northampton morning show between 9am and midday weekdays as well as the Rock and Roll heaven show on Saturdays 6pm to 8pm.