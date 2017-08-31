Northampton Racecourse to host hundreds of people for Eid celebration tomorrow

Open-air prayers will be held in Northampton on Friday (August 31) to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of fasting.

Muslims around the world will celebrate Eid tomorrow following the end Ramadan and celebrations are set to take place on the Racecourse with over 2000 people expected to attend.

People will be arriving from 8am to celebrate Eid-Al-Adha with prayers to start from 8.30pm.

A variety of licensed halal food will be available from 10am, followed by a fun fair at 10.30am and organisers are now urging people wanting to pray to bring their own prayer mat.

The parking entrance is at St George Avenue.