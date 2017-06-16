Northampton pupils benefit from former marine’s motivational manoeuvres

Pupils across Northamptonshire are being inspired to plan for the future and aim high, by a former Royal Marine.

Working in partnership with the University of Northampton, ‘Commando Joe’s’, a team of Armed Forces veterans, are working in schools to encourage disadvantaged children to apply for higher education, known as the Pathways programme.

Instructor Dave Aston spent 30 years in the Royal Marines and taught survival skills in some of the world’s most extreme climates Polar, desert and rainforests.

Dave now leads motivational, outdoor activities and survival tasks, sparking pupils’ love for learning and helping them to build character and develop as young people.

Tim Dobson, Head of Schools Engagement at the University, said: “Our aim is to help those students who think they could not achieve a university place after post-16 study.

“We want to raise their aspirations and encourage them to set challenging goals.”

“Initially we’re targeting pupils from Year 9 onwards; we’ve got to start young to first inspire them to want to do their A Levels.”

Schools already enlisted are Northampton Academy, and Danetre and Southbrook Learning Village.