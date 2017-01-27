Northampton pupil pledges to raise £500 for life-saving defibrillator by 'walking Mount Everest'

A nine-year-old Northampton boy is set to walk the equivalent height of Mount Everest to raise hundreds of pounds for a defibrillator.

Jake Ledger, of Kingsthorpe Village Primary School, will walk 5.5 miles around the playing field in a bid to raise £500.

So far the youngster has managed to raise £440 and is hoping to buy the defibrillator outright in order to help people at his school who might need to use the machine if they suffer a cardiac arrest.

Proud mum, Cheryl Ledger of Kingsthorpe said: “Jake wanted to do something potentially life-saving."

“He understands how important it is to act quickly if someone's life is in danger and I have personally witnessed first hand the tragedy of a lost life that potentially could have been saved had a defibrillator been available.

“We are very proud of him and what he has achieved. He is such a shy little boy - he wouldn’t find that easy and I’m all the more proud of him for that.”

The pupil will walk 28 laps of the playing field on Friday, February 10.



She added: “We would like the school to own a defibrillator but hope that they never need to use it, and so they never have to live with the regret of not having one.”