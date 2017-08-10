Northampton pub set to be transformed into 14 three-bed homes

The site of a derelict pub on a Northampton estate will soon be cleared to make way for new homes.

Plans have now been given the green light by Northampton Borough Council to clean-up the Kings Heath site in Welland Way so 14 new three-bedroom homes can be built on the land of the former Silver Cornet pub.

The 14 homes, which were approved by the local authority last week, will have a total of 14 residential car parking spaces and three spaces for visitors.

New trees and shrubs will also be planted around the site - which is contributing towards the council’s five-year housing supply - as part of the development.

But plans have been amended to allow for tighter security.

Surrounding the homes will feature a two metre-high perimeter wall and to the front of each property will have a 1.5-metre metal railing.

It is also proposed that the communal car court is to get CCTV cameras to ensure the safety and protection of vehicles.