Northampton pub set to be transformed into 14 three-bed homes

The site of a derelict pub on a Northampton estate will soon be cleared to make way for new homes.
Plans have now been given the green light by Northampton Borough Council to clean-up the Kings Heath site in Welland Way so 14 new three-bedroom homes can be built on the land of the former Silver Cornet pub.
The 14 homes, which were approved by the local authority last week, will have a total of 14 residential car parking spaces and three spaces for visitors.
New trees and shrubs will also be planted around the site - which is contributing towards the council’s five-year housing supply - as part of the development.
But plans have been amended to allow for tighter security.
Surrounding the homes will feature a two metre-high perimeter wall and to the front of each property will have a 1.5-metre metal railing.
It is also proposed that the communal car court is to get CCTV cameras to ensure the safety and protection of vehicles.
Almost Done!
Registering with Northampton Chronicle and Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.