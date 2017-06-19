Northampton pub robber attacked employee in a beer garden before making them hand over cash

A Northampton pub worker was forced to hand over cash after a robber assaulted them in the beer garden of the premises.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident at the Golden Horse pub in Southampton Road, Far Cotton, Northampton.

The robbery happened between 8.30am and 8.50am on Saturday, June 17, when the offender entered the garden area of the pub and assaulted a member of staff.

He then told the staff member to go inside and forced him to hand over a large amount of cash, before exiting the pub into Haines Road.

The offender was wearing a grey hooded top, dark-coloured trousers and footwear, and was possibly wearing a balaclava.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.