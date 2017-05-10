Northampton pub is calling on musicians for a chance to win their 'weight in beer' and perform at O2

Musical maestros from across Northampton are being encouraged to enter a national music talent competition for the chance to win £5,000 and the opportunity to perform at the O2 London.

The Old Bank pub on St Giles Square is playing host to Greene King’s ‘Live at Your Local’ music talent competition.

Qualifying artists will get the chance to perform live at the Old Bank, before heading to the first round heats and regional finals.

Anna Brewer, the general manager at the Old Bank, said: “Pubs are the traditional home of music, playing a part in launching the careers of some of the world’s biggest artists - from the Arctic Monkeys and Ed Sheeran to U2 and Elton John.

“We know that Northampton has got some serious talent, and we can’t wait to hear what local singing sensations have to offer.”

As well as playing in the final at the Indigo live music venue at the O2 London and receiving £5,000, the overall winner will be given their weight in beer and a day in a recording studio; the winner’s track will also be added to the playlist of more than 1,000 Greene King pubs.

To enter, local musicians simply need to pick up an application at the Old Bank throughout May before the competition kicks off at the start of June.

Application forms can also be collected from Rose & Crown in Rushden and White Elephant on Kingsley Park Terrace, who are also participating in the competition.

For further information about Greene King’s ‘Live at Your Local’, simply visit: www.greeneking.co.uk/music, or call the Old Bank on 01604 239534.