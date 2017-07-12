Northampton pub boss introduces knife scanners after spate of violent crimes in the town

A pub landlord is hoping the recent introduction of knife scanners at his Northampton venue will catch on in order to make the town's nightlife safer.

Boss of the Fiddlers in Wellingborough Road, Darren Knagg, has been scanning weekend punters a the popular watering hole for the past six weeks and says the feedback has been largely positive.

The landlord said punters were willing to queue to be checked, just for the peace of mind.

The measure, which also involved a thorough bag check, is usually imposed on bars and clubs by licensing authorities after there has been a violent incident on the site.

But Mr Knagg took the step of his own free will, he says, because of a recent spree of bladed violence in the town.

"It was a step we took down to the rise of knife crimes nationally and locally," said the landlord.

"It's increasing at a rapid rate.

"I have been in Northampton for two years and I have seen a large increase in people being stabbed.

"It is not the sort of risk we want to take and if there is anything that we can do to prevent it, we will.

"I wouldn't want it on my conscience if someone on stabbed in my premises."

Mr Knagg, a 41-year-old dad of two who used to work as a doorman, said the handheld scanners held by security staff are helping his punters to feel safe and is even proposing others follow suit.

"A lot of people come to us now because they know they will be safe, we are becoming a destination pub rather than the end of th Wellingborough Road crawl"

"The general consensus from a lot of customers is they don't go into town because of the number of incidents that take place.

"Yes there will always be glasses, bottles, bar stools that could be turned into weapons, but we don't get any of that trouble here."