Northampton postal workers dig deep to help children at women's refuge

Postal workers in Northampton collected for children in a women's refuge in Northampton before Christmas.

Staff at South Midlands Mail Centre, Swan Valley raised more than £900 and collected toys, sweets and clothes for the children.

Annie Ferdinando, women's officer for the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said: "We raised £900 and we were able to buy £300 worth of new toys for the children and Argos vouchers. We also purchased £200 of Boots vouchers for the women at the refuge."

Rebecca Leach, also a CWU officer, added: "On top of this we delivered tjree car loads of toys, clothes, sweets, books, PlayStations and games for the children. We are overwhelmed with people's generosity, we have a great track record of raising funds for worthy causes in our workplace and long may that continue."