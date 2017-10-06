Northampton postal staff WILL walk out later this month after accusing Royal Mail of a 'race to the bottom'

Mail deliveries could be thrown into chaos later this month after Northampton's postal workers voted to strike for 48 hours.

Nearly nine out of ten members of the Communications Workers Union (CWU) voted in favour of holding industrial action earlier this week and yesterday confirmed staff will stage a walk-out at 11am on October 19.

The postal workers' union has accused Royal Mail bosses of running the company as a 'race to the bottom'.

The union believes Royal Mail managers have overseen a campaign of cost-cutting and asset-stripping since it was privatised four years ago - while reducing its pensions scheme to what one worker described as a glorified "savings club".

It means some 2,000 employees across Northamptonshire will stop working on October 19 - and the local union branch has not ruled out the possibility of a second strike over Christmas,

Chairman of the branch Mark Battersham, said: "We want to work for a company looking to expand, not to diminish what we've already got.

"It has become a race to the bottom.

"At the end of the day none of us want industrial action, but the situation has been getting worse for years."

Last month the Chron reported how workers at the large Swan Valley sorting depot were forced to carry out daily tasks among a rat infestation.

Several workers also contacted the Chron to report how supposed "fast-track" delivery parcels were waiting in the depot for days on end because overtime had been cut.

The strike will see postmen and women, delivery drivers and workers at the Swan Valley sorting depot walk out on October 19, along with staff at the national distribution centre in Crick.