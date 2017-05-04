Northampton plumber Daniel to compete against world’s best apprentices

A young plumber from Northampton, crowned best in Britain, is now training to compete in the Olympic Games of skills against the rest of the world.

Daniel Martins has been selected to represent Team UK at the WorldSkills Finals in Abu Dhabi.

The 20-year-old apprentice from Northampton has been training round the clock to be the best in the UK – and have the chance to prove he’s No.1 in the World.

He came through a final four-day selection process in Manchester with flying colours to make Team UK.

Daniel said: “The experience it has given me has been amazing.

“I have travelled to compete Sweden and trained in Switzerland, a once in a lifetime experience, and now I’m going to Abu Dhabi which is going to be unbelievable.

“It’s helped me in my career and it has really improved my skills level.”

Daniel, whose training provider is EAS Mechanical, works for Briggs & Forrester in Northampton.

He joins the nation’s elite young skilled women and men who have been selected to go for gold against the rest of the world.

Successful super-talented Team UK members have beaten off the challenge from thousands of fellow and former apprentices and students to represent the UK at the WorldSkills Finals in October 2017.

The more than two-year process has seen competitors win regional heats, a national final, European finals and last month jump the final hurdle reaching the most testing international standards at a team selection showdown.

More than 34 professionals will continue to undergo a rigorous regime of Olympic-style training in preparation for the intense week of competition.

Amongst the apprentices’ skills on show will include Aircraft Maintenance and Mechanical Engineering through to Restaurant Service and Cyber Security.