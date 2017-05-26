Northampton playschool send postcards and presents to the next generation with time capsule

A Northampton preschool has buried a time capsule to celebrate the opening of a new outdoor play area and garden.

Children at Abington Vale Playschool, in Bridgewater Drive, Northampton, filled the capsule with presents and pictures for a future generation of students when it is dug up in 50 years time.

A banner with every child drawn on it made by a member of staff was rolled up and placed in the capsule.

It was buried at a ceremony yesterday (May 25) to mark the opening of the school's new garden, astroturf field and outdoor play area.

Hasan Namruti, chairman of Abington Vale Playschool, said: "This is one of the longest-running playschools in Northampton and was established nearly 50 years ago, in 1969. I hope we can celebrate opening this time capsule again in another 50 years time."

Children filled the capsule with postcards, dinosaur toys and pictures of themselves. A member of staff also included a rolled up banner she drew with a caricature of every child in the school.

Debbie Namruti, manager of Abington Vale Playschool, said: "I like to think we are second mums to the children here. We're very loving and we want to make a home from home where they can learn through play.

The capsule will be dug up in 50 years time.

"I want to thank our wonderful staff like Natalie, April, Debbie and Mandy for all the work they do."

The capsule was buried with the help of ward councillor for Abington Tony Ansell.

