Northampton pet shop shuts after bosses announce store could not be rescued from administration

A Northampton pet-shop store has closed it's doors this week following "greater cost pressures" and "changes in consumer buying behaviour."

Just for Pets of St Peters Way - part of the Wynnstay group - was closed down on Monday following a company statement confirming the business had made a loss.

The store is one of seven shops in the Midlands to have been shut by the company, despite a buyout today .

Ken Greetham, chief executive of Wynnstay, said in a statement published on September 14: "This has been an extremely difficult decision to make and we are saddened by the announcement of the Notice of the Intention to Appoint Administrators for the Just for Pets business.

"Having thoroughly investigated and pursued other options, it has been concluded that this was the correct path to take, both for Just for Pets and Wynnstay, given the difficult circumstances in which JfP has found itself in recent years.

"We will be working closely with advisers to ensure that Just for Pets employees, customers, suppliers and Wynnstay shareholders are best served."

Today, however (October 11) Just for Pets Limited has been acquired by PSR Trading.

The move has enabled the majority of the pet business to be rescued from administration and to maintain employment of nearly 200 staff from its head office and store operations in 18 locations across the country.

The Northampton store was one of seven stores that "could not be maintained," according to a statement from the company.

Paul Godwin, director of Just for Pets Limited, said: “While it is deeply disappointing to see the business go into administration, it is pleasing to see a deal agreed which preserves the majority of jobs and allows the well-established brand to continue to serve loyal customers throughout the trading area.

"We are extremely grateful to all staff and customers for the considerable support over the past few weeks and remain confident that the new owners will build on an already strong and recognised brand, and will look to further develop the business over the coming years.”

Just for Pets customers in Northampton with any outstanding customer care issues should visit or call their nearest Just for Pets stores located in Great Cambourne, Cambridge or Coventry for help.

.