Northampton pet shop shuts after bosses announce firm in administration

A Northampton pet-shop store has closed it's doors this week following "greater cost pressures" and "changes in consumer buying behaviour."

Just for Pets of St Peters Way - part of the Wynnstay group - was closed down on Monday following a company statement confirming the business had made a loss.

The chain is part of a series of 25 shops in the Midlands.

Ken Greetham, chief executive of Wynnstay, said in a statement published on September 14: "This has been an extremely difficult decision to make and we are saddened by the announcement of the Notice of the Intention to Appoint Administrators for the Just for Pets business.

"Having thoroughly investigated and pursued other options, it has been concluded that this was the correct path to take, both for Just for Pets and Wynnstay, given the difficult circumstances in which JfP has found itself in recent years.

"We will be working closely with advisers to ensure that Just for Pets employees, customers, suppliers and Wynnstay shareholders are best served."