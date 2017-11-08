Northampton people named the tenth nosiest neighbours in the UK

Northampton has been named in the top ten towns and cities in the UK for nosey neighbours.

Property website Zoopla says Northampton folk are switched on to how much homes are worth in their area - by keeping tabs on how much their neighbours' are worth.

They have named Northampton the tenth nosiest town in the UK for peeping at their neighbourhood's property prices.

Northampton folk are also number six in the country for checking how much their own houses are worth.

Zoopla came up with the numbers by comparing how made online valuations were made by homeowners and neighbours in Britain's 50 biggest towns to the national average.

Northampton homeowners check the value of their own properties nearly 50 per cent more than the UK average.

The average house price in Northampton is £249,000.