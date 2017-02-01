Northampton pensioners forced to change locks after heartless thieves steal house keys

An elderly couple were forced to get their locks changed after two burglars stole their house and car keys.

Harvey Brown, 69 of St James, confronted two men in his living room on Saturday morning (January 21) when he got up to make his wife, Sara, 68, a cup of tea.

He thought the burglars left the property empty handed but later identified that the thieves also made off with the couple's television, which they owned for eight years.

Mr Brown told the Chronicle & Echo that they forced entry through a locked window.

He said: “All of your anxieties come to the surface but I’m living to tell the tale.

“It was a big surprise but you have to keep calm. If Sara went downstairs they might have had a go at her.

“They came through a locked window, I don’t know how they did it. I was concerned that they would come back for the car.

He claims that there could have been a third person involved as he didn’t see the men leave the property with the television.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire police said: “We were called a report of a burglary in Lincoln Road, St James at 7am on Saturday, January 21.

“The residents were woken by the noise of people downstairs and confronted two men who made off from the property. It’s believed they took a television and keys and were two men believed to be aged in their 20s.

“An investigation is taking place and we would like to speak to anyone who may have any information about this incident.”

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.