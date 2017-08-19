Northampton pensioner to don running shoes after 19 years to race marathon in memory of late wife

A 66-year-old Northampton man is set to race the London Marathon in April to fundraise for MacMillan Cancer Support, who helped his late wife in her final stages of life.

Trevor Hardwell of West Hunsbury lost his wife, Ros to breast cancer in January this year and has since signed up to race 26-miles to help give back to the charity who helped support the duo.

Ros (wearing the red top and green running shorts) taking part in the London Marathon back in 1982.

The former housing officer from Bristol last raced a 10k back in 1998 and 19 years later he is gearing up to raise £2,500 in memory of Ros, who raced the marathon in 1982.

Not put off by age, Trevor, who has predicted his finishing line time at four hours 45 minutes, said: "It's a matter of belief if you believe you can do it, you will.

"I'm going to have to get a new pair of shoes, they were state of the art in 1982."

Ros, 71, formerly of Leamington Spa, was diagnosed with breast cancer back in March 2015 before the illness spread to her ribs and spine.

Trevor and Ros' trainers from the 1980s.

She was assigned a MacMillan nurse who supported the family bi-weekly and even assisted Trevor following Ros' death at her inquest.

"She was an individual, she was something else and really had a mind of her own and what she wanted to do, she did," he added.

"She didn't have a fear of dying, she was such good fun, the life, and soul, absolutely great."

Trevor was inspired to run again after listening to a radio interview featuring Eddie Izzard, who lost his mum, and felt he could relate to his struggle after Ros passed away.

He is now in the process of setting up a fundraising page so good-hearted Northamptonians can pledge some cash towards the good cause.