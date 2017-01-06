Northampton Partnership Homes staff combine fun and fitness with fundraising

Staff from an organisation that manages Northampton Borough Council’s housing services have been giving their support to Cynthia Spencer Hospice with a year-long fundraising campaign.

The housing staff of Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH) voted for Cynthia Spencer as their chosen charity and came up with some fun ways of raising funds.

Events included a month-long plank challenge, an office treasure hunt, dress-down days and a fantasy football competition.

Efforts by the NPH staff boosted the hospice funds with their final total of £1,200.

NPH Chief Executive Mike Kay said: “I am really proud of how my team have come together in their own time to raise money for this wonderful charity.

“They chose to support Cynthia Spencer themselves and so many of the team have been involved in organising different initiatives.”

Louise Danielczuk, Cynthia Spencer Fundraiser said: “A huge thank you goes to the NPH team for all their fundraising efforts.

“Their year of raising money supports the hospice in continuing to provide care to the Northampton Community living with terminal illness.”

“We hope that other businesses will be inspired by the NPH team and will join them in raising funds for the hospice.”