Northampton parks named as two of the best in Britain

Northampton parks have been named two of the best green spaces in the UK and Northern Ireland.

Delapré Park and Abington Park have successively retained their Green Flag Award status, following the council’s 'commitment' to meeting standards for providing local communities with accessible, clean and safe green spaces.

Both parks will continue to display the Green Flag Award, with this year marking five years in a row for Deplaré Park and four years for Abington Park.

Cabinet member for environment, councillor Mike Hallam, said: “Receiving the Green Flag Award for both Abington Park and Delapre Park is a fantastic achievement and is testament to the hard work, care and attention given by our grounds maintenance contractor, park rangers, the ‘Friends of Abington Park’ and ‘Friends of Delapre Abbey’ groups, and the many other volunteers that help to keep the parks at their best.

“The public also has a huge part to play in the upkeep and cleanliness of the parks and I’d like to remind people to continue to respect these spaces by clearing up after themselves when visiting the parks.

“We are delighted to be able to fly the flags for yet another year and will do so with pride and a great sense of satisfaction.”

The Green Flag Award announcements come at end of the Love Parks Week activities, which conclude in Northampton with a Summer Food Fair in Abington Park Museum and a girls’ football open day at The Racecourse on Saturday, July 22.