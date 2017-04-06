Northampton paramedic struck off after fraudulently obtaining prescription drugs for himself

A Northampton paramedic has been struck off the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC) after being convicted of fraud.

A panel of the (HCPC) Conduct and Competence Committee heard that on May 26, 2016 Andrew Mills, frow Tewkesbury Close, Delapre was convicted of two counts of fraud at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

He dishonestly made a false representation, namely giving false information to obtain a prescription, intending to make gain, namely obtaining a prescription for medication, for himself, on October 11, 2015 and on September 21, 2014.

The panel further heard that Mills was sentenced to twelve weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for twelve months.

He was ordered to carry out unpaid work for 100 hours within 12 months and to pay a victim surcharge and prosecution costs totalling £280.

Panel chair, Debbie Hill commented: “The panel noted that the offences committed by Mr Mills were serious and involved a breach of trust and dishonesty.

"The panel could not be satisfied that there was no likelihood of repetition, especially given the repetition of his offending over a year after the first incident.”

The panel directed to strike the name of Andrew Mills from the HCPC Register to apply from April 21, 2017 with an interim order to cover the appeal period.

Mills was neither present nor represented during the hearing.