Northampton optometrist’s car park transformed by urban artist

A derelict outbuilding in a Northampton optometrists’ car park has been transformed into an outdoor gallery displaying ‘urban art’.

The former garage at Tompkins, Knight & Son (TK&S) Optometrists in Kingsley Road, was destroyed following a fire last year but has now been given a new lease of life.

Graffiti artist Phil Harding teamed up with staff to turn the building into a gallery space displaying eye-themed urban art, using spray cans and old roof tiles.

Mr Harding, who sprays under the alias ‘I’m Bob’ and has his work featured in Beer Guerilla and Island Vape in the town’s Wellingborough Road, said the project could evolve into a community art space.

He said: “It’s fantastic to see an old building put to such good use and being utilised in such a fresh and innovative way.

“The TK&S staff have been brilliant and we’ll be putting their work on display.

“Hopefully patients will see it and enjoy it as they arrive at the practice and they could potentially have the chance to get involved themselves and have their own designs on the walls.”

A wooden hoarding provided the ‘canvas’ for 36-year-old Mr Harding’s design, while staff members used former slate roof tiles to form their own designs.

These will be hung on the outside walls of the garage.

Brian Tompkins, owner of TK&S Optometrists, said: “It’s certainly a talking point and we’d love our patients to indulge their creative side.”