Northampton only slightly less popular than Blackpool as a bank holiday destination coach firm claims

The nation's biggest coach company has revealed Northampton will be one of the top destinations for people to visit over the bank holiday weekend.

The UK's largest coach operator, National Express, has released figures on where Brits most want to travel to this bank holiday weekend (Friday, April 28 to Monday, May 1.)

And believe it or not, even though Northampton's open-air coach station leaves much to be desired, the town was ranked the eighth most popular destination, three behind Blackpool and its ever popular Pleasure Beach.

Chief executive Chris Hardy said: “We all love a long Bank Holiday weekend and our advanced bookings reveal Northampton is a real tourist hotspot.

"It seems people are really planning on making the most of the extra day this weekend by exploring the great towns of the UK”.

Compared to last year, visitors to Northampton are up 27 per cent, ticket sales have revealed. But the town is still languishing behind nearby Milton Keynes, which ranked second in the table.

The top 10 visited towns for this bank holiday weekend are:

1 Bournemouth

2 Milton Keynes

3 Cheltenham

4 Poole

5 Blackpool

6 Swindon

7 Ringwood

8 Northampton

9 Ipswich

10 Middlesbrough