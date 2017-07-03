Northampton nursery shortlisted for national Pre-School of the Year award

A Northampton playgroup has been selected as a finalist for the Pre-School of the Year, as part of the nationwide Nursery World Awards 2017.

Noah’s Ark Playgroup, of St Crispin Drive, Duston, is a charity run pre-school which welcomes children from the age of two-and-a-half to four years old and plays host to eight staff members.

Bosses say the nursery is known for its long-standing reputation in the community and the school has recently invested in their staff team as well as enhancing the learning environment for littles ones.

A spokeswoman for the nursery said: "We put forward our application with a strong belief in our practice, being supported by highly satisfied parents and happy, enthusiastic children."

The annual Nursery World Awards 2017 is open to all childcare and early years education establishments and aims to raise the profile of the sector while shining a light on the best practice within.

The playgroup finds itself competing against Kings Pre-School in Byfleet, Little Marlow Pre-School in Marlow and Nature to Nurture in Liverpool.

The winners will be announced at the award ceremony at The Brewery in London on Saturday, September 23.

The nursery is always looking for goodwill gestures to help with fundraising for equipment for the playgroup. If you can help, email hello@noahsark-playgroup.co.uk