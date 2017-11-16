Northampton nursery school raises £100 for Children in Need

A Northampton nursery has hosted a fun day for tots aged between two years old and four in a bid to raise money for Children in Need.

Camp Hill Early Years Centre in Hunsbury Park, has already raised £100 for the Pudsey Bear appeal, with donations expected to rise tomorrow when children all bring in £1 for the good cause.

On Wednesday morning (November 15), children decorated split pins, took part in the 'guess the sweets' competition, made Pudsey biscuits and decorated a large Pudsey bear as part of their arts and crafts morning.

In the afternoon, parents were invited along to compete in a dance off with their little ones before staying to play with them.