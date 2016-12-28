Northampton nightclub stab victim “left the scene by his own means”, says owner

A man, who was stabbed and 'ganged up on' while standing outside a nightclub in Northampton, fled from the scene before seeking police help.

The man was reportedly standing near the fire exit of Balloon Bar on Angel Street when a group of men approached him at around 2 am on Christmas Eve.

It is understood that the victim was attacked by a machete and was whipped by a group of men with belts.

Balloon Bar owner, John Shelton told the Chronicle & Echo that more than one person was involved.

He said: “The incident took place at the fire exit at approximately 2 am.

“I don’t know the full facts yet, we are working with the police. As far as we know it was a stabbing, and the guy who got stabbed and the group both ran off. The guy who got stabbed left the scene by his own means.

“Quite a few people were involved, it happened outside on Angel Street.”

A social media user, who witnessed the terrifying attack on video, told the Chron that a group of men arrived with a blade.

The person, who does not wish to be named, said: “Some guys turned up at the end of the night with machete’s and belts, they were whipping him."

“I haven’t seen anything like it, it was in the doorway to Balloon Bar, they [the group] were going in hard.

Northamptonshire police have been approached for further comment.