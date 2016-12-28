Northampton nightclub owner says stab victim 'left the scene by his own means'

A man was stabbed and whipped with belts by a gang outside a Northampton nightclub... but fled the scene without seeking help from police or paramedics.

According to the club, the victim was reportedly standing near the Angel Street fire exit of Balloon Bar when a group of men approached him at around 2am.

It is understood from club staff - as well as video of the incident - that the victim was attacked by a machete-like weapon and was also whipped by a group of men with belts.

Balloon Bar owner, John Shelton confirmed to the Chronicle & Echo that more than one person was involved.

He said: “The incident took place at the fire exit at approximately 2am [on Christmas Eve].

“I don’t know the full facts yet, we are working with the police. As far as we know it was a stabbing, and the guy who got stabbed and the group both ran off. The guy who got stabbed left the scene by his own means.

“Quite a few people were involved, it happened outside [the club], on Angel Street.”

A social media user, who has seen what is believed to be the terrifying attack on video, told the Chron that a group of men arrived with a blade of some sort.

They said: “Some guys turned up at the end of the night with machete’s and belts, they were whipping him."

“I haven’t seen anything like it. It was in the doorway to Balloon Bar, they [the group] were going in hard."