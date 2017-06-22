Northampton nephew pays tribute to special uncle by taking his place in a charity bike ride

A Northampton cyclist who took his uncle’s place in a cycle event has celebrated finishing a bike marathon in memory of his beloved family member.

Gary Palmer rode in the London to Brighton Bike Ride 2017 in memory of his uncle Jock, who died of pulmonary heart disease this year, aged 65.

Jock had signed up to take part in the British Heart Foundation (BHF) event, but sadly died before it took place.

Nephew Gary, aged 48, signed up and rode in his memory instead and by taking on the challenge raised an incredible £678 in the fight against heart disease.

Gary Palmer said: “Jock was at the centre of our family – our whole world collapsed when he died.

“Cycling the London to Brighton Bike Ride was such an incredible experience and it was so special to do it in his memory.

“Because it’s a challenge and not a race the day was all about the atmosphere and it felt like a really momentous occasion. There’s no event that can compare.

He added: “You cannot help but be overwhelmed by the magnitude of the day when you pedal alongside 14,500 people all riding for the same cause.

“Heart disease affects so many of us and the BHF’s vital research is leading the fight against it.

“I am proud to have been part of the biggest annual fundraiser for the charity, helping to save more lives.”

