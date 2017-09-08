Northampton 'neo-Nazi' is fifth man arrested on terror charges

Another 24-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested on suspicion of preparing acts of terror.

Originally detained on September 5 by officers from the Royal Military Police in Cyprus, the man was later arrested and apprehended by detectives from West Midlands Police Counter Terrorism Unit at 7pm on Thursday, September 7 in connection with an ongoing investigation.

He was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000, as well as on suspicion of being a member of banned extreme right-wing group National Action, contrary to section 11 of the Terrorism Act.

A further four men arrested on September 5 - a 22-year-old from Birmingham, a 32-year-old man arrested in Powys, a 24-year-old arrested in Ipswich and a 24-year-old arrested in Northampton - continue to be held at a police station in the West Midlands.

Detectives have been granted further time to question the men.

The arrests were pre-planned and intelligence-led; there was no threat to the public’s safety, police say.

National Action became first extreme right-wing group to be banned under terrorism laws in December 2016.