Northampton 'neo-Nazi' arrested on terror charges

A 24-year-old Northampton man is one of four alleged members of a banned neo-Nazi group to have been arrested today on suspicion of preparing acts of terror.

The men, allegedly part of banned group National Action, were detained as part of a "pre-planned and intelligence-led" operation and West Midlands Police say there was "no threat to the public's safety".

In a statement, the police said the suspects were arrested "on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000; namely on suspicion o being a member of a proscribed organisation (National Action) contrary to sec 11 of the Terrorism Act".

All four are being held at a police station in the West Midlands and a number of properties are being searched.

National Action became first extreme right-wing group to be banned under terrorism laws in December 2016.