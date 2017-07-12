Northampton neighbourhood to meet on last remaining green space ahead of plans to sell land to developer

A Northampton neighbourhood is meeting to voice their concerns over a borough council proposal to sell off their only stretch of green space.

Around 1,600 square feet of land in Lancaster Way, off Towcester Road, Far Cotton, could be ripped up by developers Xcite Projects to make way for a housing development roundabout on a nearby allotment.

The red area marks green land that could be sold to Xcite Projects.

Residents are concerned that the additions to their street have not been properly planned, and are now meeting on the green space at 7pm today (July 11) to discuss the issue.

Jamie Seamark, 44, a resident on Lancaster Way who has organised the meeting, said: "I think the people living here are confused as to what's happening, and can't tell if the development has started or not.

"If they're going to build these houses we want them to do it in a way that satisfies everyone. Right now, we don't know if their drains would handle any flooding. We don't know if the borough council will adopt any new green space that's built. We don't know if they will adopt the new roads.

"We hope by meeting up, people will be able to make their minds up. If they decide they aren't happy then we will do something from there."

Residents called the police, but no offence was committed when the trees were cleared when developers accessed the land in March.

The meeting comes after residents gathered to protest against developers Barry Howard Homes, who has ties to Xcite Projects, after the company cleared nine acres of trees and shrubs behind Lancaster Way in March.

Northampton Borough Council discussed disposing of the green space at a full cabinet meeting in June, and have agreed in principle to sell it to Xcite Projects. A consultation period is now open and will end on July 28.

If planning permission is issued, the green space and the cleared land behind it could be made into 142 new houses, a roundabout for access and a new green space.