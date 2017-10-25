Northampton named 'ninth stingiest city' in UK for trick-or-treating

Children hoping to line their bags with tons of sweets might feel shortchanged in Northampton this Halloween.

Northampton has been named the "ninth stingiest city" in the UK for trick or treating.

Households in the town spend a meagre £4.25 on sweets for visiting children - compared to an average of £18.60 in Brighton, the most generous city on the list.

Northampton places just after Glasgow, at £4.60, while Hull has taken the top spot for penny-pinching on Halloween at only £1.70 each year.

The research into the UK's stingiest cities was carried out by OnBuy.com. Managing director Cas Paton said: "The interest in Halloween over the past few years has really soared. It has become a real celebration. People are really making an effort to mark the event, from dressing-up in elaborate costumes to scattering their homes with creative decorations.

"Despite this, what this research shows is an apparent spending divide between different UK cities when it comes to embracing one of the most fundamental elements of Halloween; trick-or-treating”.

Overall, a third of households admit to giving more sweets to those trick-or-treaters who dress-up for the occasion - while a fifth of homes switch their lights off so no one will think they're at home.

Halloween falls on Tuesday, October 31, this year.