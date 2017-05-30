Northampton Muslim community set to feed the homeless every Sunday during Ramadan

Volunteers from across Muslim communities in Northampton will be sharing food with the homeless every Sunday throughout Ramadan after their daily fasting has stopped.

Religious groups from across Northamptonshire will join with over 1.6 billion Muslims across the world to observe the month-long fast, lasting each day from dawn till dusk.

However, this year, volunteers from the town's mosques and the Northampton Bangladeshi Association in Mill Road, Semilong, will team up with the local Sikh community to bring together homeless people from around the town to share some of the specially prepared food, which is made to break their daily fast, know as Iftaar.

Yousuf Miah, who is coordinating the Iftaar along with Northampton Bangladeshi Association, said: “The sharing of food with the homeless and needy is a great tradition of Ramadan and I’m pleased that volunteers have come forward to support the less fortunate members of our Northampton community."

The food will be served every Sunday during Ramadan between May 26 and June 27 from 6-7pm in Abington Street and is in partnership with the Sikh community.

The traditional daily breaking of the fast is done with members of the community in Mosques as well as at home with family, friends and neighbours.

According to Islamic belief, Ramadan, which began on May 26 this year, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which commemorates the first disclosure of the Quran to Muhammad.