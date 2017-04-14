Northampton murder victim David Brickwood's inquest will be held next month

A date has been set for the inquest of a Northampton murder victim.

David Brickwood, 74, was stabbed in his home in Lindsay Avenue, Abington, in the early hours of September 26, 2015.

County Hall.

So far no-one has been charged with his murder.

An inquest into the cause of death will take place at Northampton County Hall on May 17, at 11am.

Two Ford Focus cars seen near Mr Brickwood's house on the night of his murder have still not been located.

Anyone with who believes they have information about Mr Brickwood's murder should contact the investigation team on Northampton 101 or via Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.