Northampton mum warns women in their thirties to seek fertility help after celebrating birth of twins

A woman from Northampton is urging women over thirty to seek help if they are struggling to start a family.

Sue Hedges, 37, of Kingsthorpe feared she might have been infertile after trying to conceive for nine months.

Now she wants to encourage others to attend the CARE Fertility information event this weekend so people can get advice on how to start a family in later life.

Paying tribute to CARE Fertility Northampton - which helped her achieve her ‘miracle family’ - she said: “They are absolutely amazing. They are amazing at what they do and I can’t thank them enough.”

Mrs Hedges travelled the world with husband Ian in 2007 before settling down and trying for a family the following year.

After three years of blood tests and hormone check-ups, the pair took to IVF and had their firstborn, Alex, in 2011 after IVF two attempts.

“When we got back, we tried for a family, thinking it would be easy,” she added. “You spend all these years preventing pregnancy, thinking it will happen like magic when you try.

“If you think motherhood is for you then go for it. It’s the hardest but the most rewarding job. It’s crazy but it’s great, I love it.”

The former nursery nurse has now welcomed five-month-old twins Katherine and Joshua into the world after another successful cycle of IVF in 2015.

Rahnuma Kazem, medical director at Northampton CARE Fertility said: “I would expect that approximately 80 per cent of healthy young couples who have been having regular intercourse would achieve a pregnancy within a year.

"If women are leaving it later to have a baby, it may take longer to conceive as fertility declines with increasing female age. It is important to seek help early – and if you think it’s taking too long to get pregnant, visit your GP.

“I often see patients in my clinic who had been trying for several years before they sought help. Whilst there may be a simple solution to their infertility, we may need to undertake further tests and investigations before treatment can start. Any delays will inevitably impact on the chance of a live birth”

The CARE fertility event is on Sunday, February 5 from 10.00am – 1.00pm at the Park Inn by Radisson in Bedford where a local team will be on hand to offer support.