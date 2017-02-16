Northampton mum to swim 'English Channel' for charity

A Northampton woman is set to swim the length of the English Channel on behalf of her son and partner who both have type one diabetes.

Chynna Ludlow of Briar Hill - with her two friends, Lisa and Sarah - will be taking on the 22 mile swim at Mounts Baths in a bid to raise their £500 goal for Diabetes UK.

The charity event will take place over a period of three months and all three swimmers will be starting the ‘swimathon’ on February 22 and will finish on May 22.

Miss Ludlow said: “Diabetes means so much to me. My son was diagnosed at two-years-old with type one diabetes and my partner also has type one.

“It affects our daily life and it’s a constant battle. I have seen the worst it can be.

“It can take lives, so this is something I am passionate about.”

The fundraisers will all be swimming individually and will each tackle 1180 lengths in a 30-metre long pool.

Miss Ludlow - who has already raised £225 - is calling on Northampton residents to donate to the cause.

To donate, search for ‘The Titanic Swimmers’ at JustGiving.com.