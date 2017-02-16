Northampton mum ready for outdoor challenge as map maker’s champion

A Northampton mum has been chosen to champion the great outdoors by map makers Ordnance Survey.

Lauren Moseley is one of 30 people selected for Ordnance Survey’s exciting new project to help make Great Britain a more ‘outdoorsy’ and adventurous nation.

Selected as an OS GetOutside Champion, Lauren and her fellow champions were unveiled at an event in the New Forest where they were joined by TV presenter and adventurer Ben Fogle and endurance adventurer Sean Conway.

The champions, chosen for their ability to communicate their love for being outside, include journalists, bloggers and authors who all write about their adventures in Britain.

Lauren, who this year plans to walk the entire 50-mile route of the Northamptonshire Round in a day, among other challenges, said: “We lead busy lives these days, but there’s always time to get outside.

“I work long hours as well as being a parent, so generally stick to lots of small, local adventures.

“By sharing what me and my family get up to, I really want to show how easy it is to spend quality time outdoors and make lasting memories.”

OS #GetOutside campaign manager, Liz Beverley, added: “By sharing the passion they feel and the fun they have being outdoors Lauren will help people reconnect with spending quality time outdoors.”