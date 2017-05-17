Northampton monument maintenance application awaits Government green light

Northampton Borough Council has submitted an application for ancient monument consent to carry out work to Northampton's Eleanor Cross.

A spokesman for Northampton Borough Council said the application will be passed to the Department for Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) "shortly."

An application was made earlier this month to carry out the work to protect the thirteenth-century monument in London Road.

While the application is being considered by DCMS, the borough council is considering quotes from a range of potential contractors with a view to appointing once consent is received.

Councillor Tim Hadland, Northampton Borough Council cabinet member for regeneration, enterprise and planning, said: “We are keen to ensure that this work is carried out in the right way and as soon as practicable.

“The Eleanor Cross is a very important part of Northampton’s heritage and it is essential that we get this work right, which is why anything we do will be governed by a tight brief from Historic England and assessed thoroughly by expert conservators before being done.

“I’m sure the last thing anyone wants is for us to rush into anything, however good the intention, and end up doing more damage than we aim to prevent with this maintenance work.”

The Eleanor Cross is one of three remaining monuments in the country built in honour of Queen Eleanor of Castile.

Twelve were commissioned by King Edward I in 1291, but nine of the original crosses are no longer standing.

Another of the three remaining crosses is in Geddington, Northamptonshire, and is protected by Heritage England.