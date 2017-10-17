Northampton mayor's charity beer will hit pubs next week

The Mayor of Northampton is 'delighted' to announce that his beer, Mayor's Mash will go on general sale from October 23.

The beer brewed by Phipps NBC, is a 4.2 per cent smooth golden ale, with profits going to the mayor's charity, Alfie Bear's Journey.

Mayor's Mash will be on sale in nearly 40 pubs across Northampton but punters can get their first sip of the ale at the Mayor's Mash launch event this Friday (October 20) at Phipps Albion Brewery Bar in Bridge Street from 7pm.

The mayor, councillor Gareth Eales, said: "Having tasted it I can tell you Mayor's Mash is a fantastic drop of ale and I have no doubt the beer will be a huge hit, who knows... maybe it will come back by popular demand?

"I would like to place on record my thanks to Carlsberg for lending us the casks to use...a real community effort there.

"I am really grateful to all the pubs that have committed to take part and buy the beer also. The biggest thanks of course goes to everyone at Phipps NBC for their support, I cannot thank them enough for everything they have done to make this happen. Now it's over to the public to buy and drink Mayor's Mash...so I hope to see a good crowd at the launch event."