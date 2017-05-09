Northampton match day pub destroyed by fire set to celebrate relaunch with family fun day

A re-branded Northampton pub, which took five hours to extinguish after a fire in 2015, is set to reopen next week with "improved" dining, family areas and sports viewing.

The Sixfields on Walter Tull Way will celebrate the rebuild on Monday, May 15 with a host of family-friendly activities and entertainment, which is due to kick off at 6pm.

Matt Skolfield, general manager at the Sixfields Tavern with his family.

The popular Hungry Horse pub burned down nearly two years ago with more than 80 firefighters tackling the blaze and will now create 55 jobs as a result of the relaunch.

Matt Skolfield, the general manager at the Sixfields, who is set to return with his family, said: “We’re really excited to be resurrecting such a popular pub after the extensive damage caused by 2015’s fire.

"The Sixfields was always really popular, and a hub for the community, so we’re delighted that business will resume as usual.

“We look forward to welcoming the people of Northampton to join us for what looks set to be a fantastic evening.”

The Sixfields Tavern will reopen on Monday (May 15).

Bosses say the new venue will have a bright look and feel, as well as improved dining and family areas and will show sport on multiple screens throughout the pub.

It will also maintain the pub’s original features and comfortable, 'friendly atmosphere'.

As part of the opening, guests can also have their faces painted by a professional face painter.

The pub will provide big plate specials and pub classics as well as existing deals, including two selected pub favourites for £7.99, selected big plate specials for £5 on Tuesdays and selected bottles of wine for £5 on Wednesdays.