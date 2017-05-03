Northampton man with motor neurone disease crosses half marathon finishing line with his running club's support

A Northampton running club received a standing ovation at the Milton Keynes half marathon for pushing a member's wheelchair the entire race.

David Solomon was an active jogger with the Northampton Road Runners for 15 years and has run 30 marathons in his time - until he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in October 2015.

Dave high-fives supporters, pushed by his wife Paula.

But his friends at the club would not let David feel left out, and they now take him out with them for training and take it turns to push their former treasurer.

Now, on May 1, the group pushed David the entire Milton Keynes half marathon and have raised an estimated £2,500.

David's wide Paula, 46, from Kingsthorpe, said: "We had a fantastic day and David loved it. It was such a positive day.

"The 15 of us took it in turns to push David while carrying our banners and charity buckets. It took us three-and-a-quarter hours but the time is irrelevant.

David and his team after the race.

"When we ran through the stadium towards the finish line we got the biggest round of applause I've ever heard."

Paula and her team have now raised around £2,500 for Northampton's Cynthia Spencer Hospice Charity.

Karen Townsend, who will also be in the fifteen-member squad pushing David, said: "David was a very fit and active man. When we went running, he would always go back to run with the slower members and make sure they were okay. He was the treasurer for years and he always ran his marathons dressed at Agnus Brown from Mrs Brown's Boys.

"He's an amazing person and he's doing the best he can to put himself out there."

Visit Paula's Virgin MoneyGiving fundraising page here.