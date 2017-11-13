Northampton man who dropped everything to care for his partner after horrific car crash is up for award

A devoted fiancé from Northampton who has put his own life on hold to care for his loved one after she sustained life-changing brain injury has been shortlisted for a national award.

Daniel Wood, 35, will be recognised at an annual awards ceremony organised by Headway – the brain injury association as one of just three people from across the UK in the running for the title of Carer of the Year, sponsored by SweetTree Home Care Services.

The award will be presented at a star-studded ceremony at The Dorchester Hotel in London on Friday, December 8, by double Olympic gold medallist, and Headway Vice President, James Cracknell.

Daniel’s life changed forever in 2015 when he was involved in 50mph car crash in which his partner Dawn sustained a brain injury.

Dawn Suditu, from Northampton, was rushed to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxfordshire and underwent burr hole surgery to treat a subdural haematoma or a bleed on the brain.

In the days following the crash the prospects of Dawn making a good recovery looked bleak but Daniel never left his loved one's side.

Dawn, who has been supported to provide the following quotation in light of her difficulties with speech and communication, said: “He spent so many nights sleeping on the floor of the hospital, and was always there for every step, helping to shower me after surgery and organising my visitors in a way that I didn’t get too tired.

“If I fell asleep he was always there smiling at me when I woke up, through the agony he made it that bit easier.”

When Dawn returned home, Daniel adapted his whole life to support her cope with the effects of her injury, which include serious mobility problems, fatigue, misophonia and dyspraxia.

Dawn said: “He does everything. He washers and dresses me, cooks, cleans, does all the housework, and on top of that he still attends all my rehabilitation appointments, as well as works part-time as an electrician.

“His day often starts at 5.30am helping to prepare things and can often end at 2am because I often have sleep problems.”

Dawn, who before the crash worked as a practice manager, said it was down to Daniel’s compassion and care that she is able to stay positive.

She said: “Going from Miss Independent to needing someone help me put on my underwear has been incredibly hard to handle and very embarrassing. But Daniel never makes comments or judges, he always makes sure I keep my dignity.

“We have had to postpone our wedding because of my brain injury, but he is trying to plan a new date in 2019 and help me stay positive.

“I just can’t thank him enough; there is nothing I can give him to say thank you, but nominating him for this award will help go some way to help him understand how I feel.

“Everything he does means more than I can every show him and it’s because of him that I get up every day and I fight a new day.”

Daniel is equally as inspired by Dawn and her drive to get on with her life.

He said: “Dawn is the biggest fighter on the Earth and what I see her battle with each day makes me determined to help her in any way I can.

“Each day we are both learning new ways to deal with what has happened and are getting on with our new life.”

Dawn and Daniel attend their local Headway group Headway East Northants. Dr Keith Jenkins the Chair of the charity said everyone at the group were delighted to hear of the nomination.

He said: “Adjusting and coping after a loved one has had a life changing brain injury presents a range of challenges, and Dan is an invaluable support to Dawn. He has needed to learn so much and cope with things never anticipated, and it is fantastic news that this is being acknowledged.”

Daniel will discover if he is to be named Carer of the Year at a glittering ceremony at The Dorchester Hotel, in London, on Friday December 8. Awards for Achiever and Volunteer will also be presented, alongside the Stephen McAleese Outstanding Contribution to Headway Award.