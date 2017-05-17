Northampton man who breached conditions of his release wanted on recall to prison

Police are appealing for help to find a 36-year-old Northampton man who is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of his release.

Wesley David Downing previously of Saddlers Square, Southfields, was originally jailed after facing a charge of burglary.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "He was released on licence but failed to attend arranged appointments or reside at the address specified as a condition of his release and, as a result, is wanted on recall to serve the rest of his sentence."

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.