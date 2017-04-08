Northampton man sectioned for paranoid schizophrenia has history of unprovoked violence

A man who once beat up a Northamptonshire breakfast show host duo has been sectioned for paranoid schizophrenia.

Lee Baynton, 34, from Abbey Street, off Weedon Road, Northampton, appeared in Northampton Crown Court yesterday (April 7) charged with wounding with intent.

DJs Woody & Jagger were beaten unconscious by the defendant in 2004.

His Honour Judge Michael Fowler described Baynton's crime as 'an act of considerable violence'.

He was convicted of a similar attack in 2003, where he fractured the jaw of a 15-year-old boy for looking at him.

Baynton's psychiatrist gave evidence that she was convinced her client had paranoid schizophrenia and was suitable for treatment in a mental health hospital under medium security.

Baynton was committed to hospital for indefinite treatment under sections 37 and 41 of the Mental Health Act.