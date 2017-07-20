Northampton man's search history revealed years of downloading indecent images of children, Northampton court hears

Have your say

A man who downloaded child abuse images "from the darkest corners of the internet" has been sentenced to a community order.

Janusk Slazak, 55, from Main Road, off Towcester Road, Far Cotton, was sentenced in Northampton Crown Court yesterday (July 20) after earlier pleading guilty to six counts of making indecent images of children.

Police discovered nearly 180 abusive or indecent images across his computers and devices, with 46 of them classed as being category-A - the most severe grading possible.

His Honour Judge Timothy Smith said: "You were accessing this material for your own sexual gratification. That is what you were dredging up from the darkest corners of the internet."

Slazak was arrested from his home in April 2014. Police seized a laptop, a tower computer, a tablet and a hard drive.

Officers discovered Slazak had been actively searching for and downloading indecent images between March 2008 and March 2014.

In sentencing, Judge Smith said: "It is clear from your computers that for a long period time you were undertaking searches for child abuse images. This is something that you have had difficulty acknowledging.

"There is some hope of rehabilitation when the offender recognises what they did to be wrong."

Slazak was sentenced to a 24 month community order, a 50-day rehabilitation order and a two-month electronically monitored curfew. A sexual harm prevention order was also made.

All of Slazak's devices were ordered destroyed.