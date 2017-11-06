Northampton man's haunting photo 'The Crow of Lviv' wins international award

A Northampton photographer who captured the imagination of the art world has won an international prize for his work.

His monochrome photograph "The Crow of Lviv" earned 37-year-old Jack Savage, from Kingsthorpe, a coveted Premio Pangea trophy at the Siena International Photo Awards, in Italy.

Jack says his photographic career was born in Northampton when he shot pictures of the town's churches and has now led to this international award.

Jack said: "It feels amazing to win. This is one of the most prestigious awards in photography When I started out, I was pretty skint this shows all the hard work has been worth it."

"The Crow of Lviv" was named the winner of the "general monochrome" category, which allows for its artists to enhance the picture with computers.

Jack said: "I draw a lot inspiration from cinema, like film noir and Hitchcock. I took the photograph of the bus in Lviv and added the snow, crow and old woman after.

"I was pretty skint when I started off photographing but Northampton is an amazing place for it. I started off photographing churches and Northampton is great for that, there's so much history here."

The 2017 Siena Photography Awards had over 50,000 submissions across all its categories from 130 countries worldwide.

Jack and his business partner Sharon Lewis run the Nine Images Photographic Studios in Clare Street, The Mounts, where he also offers Photoshop and portrait classes.