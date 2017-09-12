Northampton man released without charge in relation to neo-Nazi terrorism arrests

A 24-year-old man from Northampton has been released without charge in connection to terrorism offences over a banned allegedly neo-Nazi activist group.

He was arrested on September 5 but was released on September 9 along with another man from Ipswich.

Three other men appeared in Westminster Magistrate's Court charged with terrorism-related offences.

The original arrests were pre-planned and intelligence-led; there was no threat to the public’s safety, police say.

Correction: A previous version of this story named one of the three men charged at Westminster Magistrate's Court, Mark Barrett, 24, as coming from Northampton. This was based on an incorrect press release by West Midlands Police. Barrett has no connection to Northampton.